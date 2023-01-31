Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Bill restricting transgender student-athletes advances

The bill goes to the full education committee to be voted on Wednesday.
The bill goes to the full education committee to be voted on Wednesday.(Rachael Loftis / U.S. Air Force)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lawmakers in the General Assembly have advanced a bill that only allows sports participation based on a student’s biological gender.

House Bill 1387, sponsored by Virginia Beach Delegate Karen Greenhalgh would specifically focus on varsity-sanctioned athletics, intramural & club sports grades kindergarten through 12th grade, and public colleges and universities.

On Monday, dozens spoke up for and against the bill during a subcommittee meeting.

WVEC reports, former collegiate athletes and supporters argue over an uneven playing field. While some parents say this discriminates against transgender students who may already have trouble finding a sense of belonging at school.

When asked during the subcommittee meeting, Del. Greenhalgh said there are roughly 25 transgender athletes (that she’s aware of) that are approved to compete in Virginia.

The bill narrowly passed in a 6-4 vote on Monday.

It will be taken to the full education committee to be voted on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after situation in Pulaski Co.
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Lisa Marie Presley and her mother, Priscilla Presley, at an event in Las Vegas.
Priscilla Presley contesting Lisa Marie’s will
Fatal Crash
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75

Latest News

Several disturbances keep us unsettled through the work week.
Tuesday January 31, Morning FastCast
New Alleghany High School Mascot
Renovations For The Hangout Roanoke
The Hangout now has an outdoor space for live music and also expanded inside.
The Hangout expands opportunities for entertainment in year two