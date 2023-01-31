Birthdays
Blacksburg discussing options for affordable housing neighborhoods

Blacksburg Town Council Work Session
Blacksburg Town Council Work Session(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg Town Council is discussing new ways to bring affordable housing to the area.

Town council discussed “small lot residential zoning” at a Jan. 31 work session.

This means finding ways to build neighborhoods of affordable housing to town.

These usually have single family houses with little space in between them.

“What would it look like if we tried to put together tools and rules to that would invite a more traditional form of building?” Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said during the open discussion.

The town’s goal is to bring housing to the town for people of all income levels.

