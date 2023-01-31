Gardner, No. 6 Virginia win 7th straight, 67-62 over ‘Cuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jayden Gardner scored 17 points and made a jumper near the foul line in the final minute as No. 6 Virginia withstood a second-half surge by Syracuse to win its seventh straight game, 67-62.

Gardner drew a charge for the fifth foul on Syracuse big man Jesse Edwards with 1 minute left, then converted the shot with 37 seconds remaining to put the Cavaliers up by four.

Kihei Clark and Armaan Franklin each scored 12 points for Virginia, which completed a sweep of Syracuse and moved within one game of Clemson in the ACC standings.

Judah Mintz scored 20 points and Edwards had 14 for Syracuse, which has lost four of five.

