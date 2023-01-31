The Hangout expands opportunities for entertainment in year two

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hangout Sports Bar and Lounge is approaching its second anniversary in February. 2022 had quite a bit in store for the business.

“The plan last year was to get started on cutting out the woods, which we did starting around February of last year. We continued on throughout the summer until we got the stage and everything finalized, where we could actually have this balance out here. Then we started in the fall time with the inside expansion,” said Lori Edwards, owner and operator of The Hangout.

The Hangout now has a fully operational outdoor area with a stage for live music. The inside expansion includes more open space and areas to play pool.

“It’s just something I’ve done my whole life, with the kids at home, is just constantly bringing in new things they could play with, have fun with. And that’s kind of like The Hangout is, we just constantly bring in new things that everyone loves to do.”

For Edwards and her team, continuing to grow and provide more opportunities for all who come through the door is special.

“We just like to see people have fun. That’s the bottom line of it. I like to see people smile. And the best nights is when I can sit back, watch the crowd and everybody’s having fun smiles on their faces laughter is going on. Everything they love to do is here.”

Edwards said this is a team effort and they are excited about what 2023 has in store.

