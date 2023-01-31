Harvest Foundation, Virginia Legal Aid Society work together to reduce evictions in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Legal Aid Society recently received a grant from The Harvest Foundation to reduce evictions in Martinsville and Henry County.

The three-year, $400,000 grant will allow Virginia Legal Aid Society to expand its eviction reduction program.

“If residents don’t have stable housing, that creates a cycle of poverty,” said India Brown, Harvest Foundation Program Officer. “By having Virginia Legal Aid Society here in the community, we’re able to help residents receive legal consultation so that they are able to work through any evictions or any other issues that would prevent them from having stable housing.”

The program supports legal education and outreach, so they can help tenants and landlords resolve disputes without involving the legal system.

It also provides free attorneys at court houses in Martinsville and Henry County during eviction cases to help anyone who qualifies.

“When you have a civil legal issue, like a foreclosure or an eviction, you don’t have a legal right to an attorney,” explained David Weilnau, Managing Attorney for Virginia Legal Aid Society. “If you can’t afford one, you might not get the same results out of the justice system that you do if you’re represented. So, that’s why that’s why we exist is to help folks.”

Weilnau says eviction fillings have more than doubled in the area since May of 2022.

“During the pandemic, there were a lot of protections in place for renters, as well as a very robust rent relief program that helped tenants who had fallen behind on their rent. The combination of those factors did slow down evictions considerably. But, in 2022, they were double what they were in 2020 and 2021. So, that’s making our work in this arena, even more critical,” added Weilnau.

The grant funds will allow their eviction reduction program to continue for an additional three years.

