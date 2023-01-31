Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Henry County Parks and Recreation receives funding to extend Dick & Willie Trail

Dick & Willie Passage
Dick & Willie Passage(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dick & Willie Trail in Henry County will soon nearly double in length.

Henry County Parks and Recreation received additional funding to connect the two separate Dick & Willie trails together.

The trails will be combined, creating a new 11-mile trail from Virginia Avenue all the way to the Smith River Sports Complex.

Construction has already begun and they hope to have it complete by the end of this year.

“When you have a trail that has 11 miles, which is 22 miles that you can ride out and back, it becomes a destination where folks are willing to drive an hour to three hours to come to your community, spend the night, ride the trail, and see other amenities that you have in your community,” said Roger Adams, director of Henry County Parks and Recreation.

Their next goal is to extend the trail out to Phillpott Lake.

