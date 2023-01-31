Man arrested in North Carolina after Patrick Co. shooting

PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Keith Samuel Gunter, 59 of Mt. Airy, NC, was arrested last week after a shooting along Chestnut St. in Stuart on Thursday.

Deputies responded to 315 Chestnut Street at around 12:20 p.m. on January 26 and found that numerous shots were fired into the building. Three people were inside and told law enforcement that Gunter left in a vehicle.

Gunter was arrested later that afternoon by the Surry Co. Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina on a probation violation.

He is charged with Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and additional charges are to be expected. Gunter is being held in the Surry County Jail awaiting extradition on the shooting charges.

