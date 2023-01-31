Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville

Va police
Va police(wvir)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people killed in the head-on collision near Greenville on Monday.

According to the VSP, the crash happened around 1:18 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 208 mile marker when a 2000 Honda Accord was allegedly traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it hit a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck head-on. The impact of the crash reportedly sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions.

The driver of the Honda, Ronald E. Trick Jr., 59, of Sunbury, Penn., died at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet, William K. Burns, 51, of Clifton Forge, Va., died at the scene. Passenger, Sandra K. Burns, 55, of Clifton Forge, Va., died while heading to the hospital, according to the VSP.

The VSP say they aren’t sure how the Honda ended up going the wrong way on I-81, and the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after incident in Pulaski Co.
Lisa Marie Presley and her mother, Priscilla Presley, at an event in Las Vegas.
Priscilla Presley contesting Lisa Marie’s will
Fatal Crash
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75

Latest News

Tech Expert Goes Over Safe Online Surfing for Kids
Tech Expert Goes Over Safe Online Surfing for Kids
Coreas-Ventura in the last day of his trial Monday.
MS-13 gang member sentenced to life in prison for murder
Tuesday Midday Update
Police agencies following up 2022 Lynchburg investigation