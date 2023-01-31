New mascot revealed for Alleghany High School

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany Highlands Public Schools will merge Covington High School and Alleghany High School in the fall of 2023. Which is why on Monday the school got a new mascot, a cougar, which started the new chapter.

“Our cougar was born through a unifying spirit of purpose, focus and resolve that is present throughout the Alleghany Highlands,” said Jonathan Arritt, vice chairman of the school board.

In July 2022, Alleghany County Public Schools and Covington City Public Schools merged into Alleghany Highlands Public Schools.

“We’ve been so fortunate to come together as a family quickly. As you might understand, in this process, we’ve been working together a lot,” said Kim Halterman, superintendent of AHPS.

Working together extended into Monday’s decision on the mascot, along with the navy and Columbia blue colors that accompanied it, which embody both current high schools.

“Our students voted on the color selections for what you see behind me, as well as on our mascot choices as we move through this process,” said Halterman.

It’s not easy to merge schools, but all involved, from school leaders to students, are looking at the positives.

″New friends, that’s always good. New people, it’s good meeting new people, seeing what’s out there and I’m excited,” said Rocklynn Phillips, a junior at Covington High School.

“It’s definitely going to be an adjustment but I think it’s going to be new opportunities and I think it’s going to be great,” said Kiera Lowman, a freshman at Alleghany High School.

With the new mascot comes continued excitement for what the future of Alleghany Highlands Public Schools has in store.

“We really want this to be about more opportunities for our community, and more cooperation and collaboration, certainly not less,” said Halterman.

You can find the full press release from Alleghany Highlands Public Schools below:

“The mascot represents a coming together of the two schools in the fall of 2023. In the fall, students in the AHPS Division will merge into a single body of approximately 2,700 students. The new division will have one high school, housed in the current Alleghany High School, and one middle school, housed in the current Covington High School building. The name of the middle school will be Covington Middle School.

“We are so proud of the work of our entire AHPS family in preparing for this transition,” said Kim Halterman and Melinda Snead-Johnson of the AHPS superintendent’s office. “We are eager to see the enthusiasm of our community continue to build as we approach fall 2023.”

The mascot and the colors were chosen to blend and maintain the proud histories and traditions of Alleghany High School and Covington High School. The Cougar mascot and the navy blue color represent Covington High School. The Columbia blue represents AHS. Alleghany High School will serve all of AHPS’s high school students at its current location on Mountaineer Drive.

The school colors were selected by students in the former Alleghany County and Covington City school divisions in voting that was conducted in fall 2021. Covington Middle School will have the same school colors and mascot.

“It is really exciting that the two blues were the overwhelming choice of the students. To the students it represents the future and to the adults it honors the past,” said Jacob Wright, chair of the Alleghany Highlands Public Schools Board.

The Alleghany Highlands Public Schools Division was created through the July 1, 2022, merger of Alleghany County Public Schools, Covington City Public Schools, and Jackson River Technical Center. The school board and administrations merged on July 1. The student body will fully merge in the fall.

“While mascots are only symbolic, this unveiling represents countless hours of hard work in bringing our community closer together and better supporting our area’s young people. I couldn’t be more excited to see what the future holds for the Alleghany Highlands,” said Jonathan Arritt, vice chair of the School Board.

The consolidated division has already led to expanded opportunities for students at Alleghany High School and Covington High School. CHS now has its first swimming team, thanks to the team members being able to practice with the AHS swim team. In addition, a wrestler from CHS practices with the AHS wrestling team. He competes for CHS in matches. AHPS students, staff, and parents have worked diligently to make these opportunities possible beginning this winter.

“These joint practices are possible because we are now one division,” said Halterman and Snead-Johnson. “We are so pleased that the consolidation has already led to new opportunities for our students in athletic, artistic, and academic endeavors.”

Monday’s event will also showcase newly-formed percussion and color guard groups that feature students from both high schools. The groups were created to maintain interest in the marching band in the fall. A sample uniform for the combined AHS band will be displayed at the unveiling.

The unveiling ceremony will be livestreamed to the public at the Alleghany High School and Covington High School gymnasiums. In addition, the public will have access to the livestream through a YouTube link. The link will be posted on Monday on the AHPS Facebook and Instagram pages.

There will be several different opportunities for folks to tune into the livestream and see the new unveiling from wherever they may be.”

