Police agencies following up 2022 Lynchburg investigation

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three law enforcement agencies gathered at the Willowbrook apartments in Lynchburg Tuesday as part of a follow-up investigation.

Lynchburg Police say their detectives are working with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police to follow up on an “ongoing criminal investigation which occurred during 2022.”

They have revealed no information about the origin or nature of the investigation.

