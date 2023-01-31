Salem Mayhem’s inaugural season canceled

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The inaugural season for the Salem Mayhem has been canceled, according to the Professional Box Lacrosse Association.

The Mayhem were 0-4 with 10 games remaining on their schedule.

“We made a difficult decision to postpone the remainder of the inaugural season,” said owner and CEO Carmen Kesner. “Our vision is to implement a fast, physical, safe, and exciting experience for our fans and players. We believe we have been able to create this experience, but we feel there are elements we need to improve upon. For that reason, we are halting the season to re-organize the league and team operations.”

The league plans to come back next year.

Individual and season ticket holders will be refunded at the location where their tickets were purchased.

