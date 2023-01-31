Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Salem Mayhem’s inaugural season canceled

Salem Mayhem
Salem Mayhem(Professional Box Lacrosse Association)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The inaugural season for the Salem Mayhem has been canceled, according to the Professional Box Lacrosse Association.

The Mayhem were 0-4 with 10 games remaining on their schedule.

“We made a difficult decision to postpone the remainder of the inaugural season,” said owner and CEO Carmen Kesner. “Our vision is to implement a fast, physical, safe, and exciting experience for our fans and players. We believe we have been able to create this experience, but we feel there are elements we need to improve upon. For that reason, we are halting the season to re-organize the league and team operations.”

The league plans to come back next year.

Individual and season ticket holders will be refunded at the location where their tickets were purchased.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after incident in Pulaski Co.
Lisa Marie Presley and her mother, Priscilla Presley, at an event in Las Vegas.
Priscilla Presley contesting Lisa Marie’s will
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Fatal Crash
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75

Latest News

The bill goes to the full education committee to be voted on Wednesday.
Bill restricting transgender student-athletes advances
Jason Kelce, left, plays for the Eagles. Travis Kelce plays for the Chiefs.
Brother vs brother: Kelces prepare for Super Bowl showdown
The University of Virginia spring commencement has been canceled, according to a release from...
Gardner, No. 6 Virginia win 7th straight, 67-62 over ‘Cuse
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its league office will move to Charlotte in 2023.
2023 ACC football schedule released