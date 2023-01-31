Birthdays
Science Museum shows off winter activities for families

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The winter months can have you and your kids experiencing a little bit of cabin fever.

Danielle Murray from the Science Museum of Western Virginia dropped by Here @ Home to share a Winter Weather STEM Survival kit for families to do together.

Find more information on items and how to utilize them for fun STEM experiments here.

Then on 7@four, the museum’s Katie Brooks and Lesley St. Clair demonstrated an air pressure experiment using common household items and rapid temperature changes.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

