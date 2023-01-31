Several disturbances bring everything from rain to an icy mix

Shower chances return this morning

Wednesday morning may bring a mountain mix

Tracking colder air to dip in to close out the workweek

An unsettled weather pattern will be with us for a good chunk of the week as several areas of low pressure develop along a nearly stationary front to our south. The coldest of air remains just to our north. This means we’ll have mainly a cold rain, but where that freezing line sets up, we may also have a wintry mix at times in the mountains and north of the 460 corridor.

Several disturbances keep us unsettled through the work week.

TUESDAY

Scattered showers are possible during the morning with a light wintry mix possible for areas in West Virginia. Rain will come in rounds mostly during the morning, so drier periods are expected throughout the afternoon.

Spotty showers move through this morning with a mountain wintry mix. (WDBJ Weather)

Tuesday’s highs will read in the 40s to near 50F; lows will dip near freezing in the low-mid 30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT - WEDNESDAY MORNING

We’re tracking more of a widespread precipitation event arriving after midnight Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. While many areas see another cold rain, areas north of 460 may experience rain, freezing rain, and light snow.

Temperatures may be cold enough for a wintry mix north of 460 as precipitation arrives after midnight (early Wednesday morning). (WDBJ7)

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Showers are likely to continue through the first part of the day. A wintry mix or snow showers are possible, mainly in the higher elevations and areas closer to I-64. Drier air will filter in for the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies hanging on.

Wednesday’s highs will reach the upper 30s and low-mid 40s. Expect overnight lows in the 30s.

THURSDAY

Numerous rain (sorry snow lovers) showers are likely. Wintry weather is unlikely at this time. A wedge (area of high pressure to the north) forms which could bring some dry periods for a few folks. Most of the rain (if this scenario stays) will be geared for our southern counties.

Highs will read in the 40s for most. Expect lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

More rain with a wintry mix for some. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY

A strong cold front pushing out of here will finally end our active weather pattern on Friday. We will end the week drier, but colder air returns. Tracking highs in the 30s for most with areas east pushing upper 30s and low 40s. Gusty northwesterly winds are expected. Gusts could reach 45MPH. Overnight lows will fall back down into the teens making for a chilly night!

Temperatures plummet as we head toward Friday and Saturday. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

Saturday may be the coldest day of the weekend as highs will stay stuck in the 30s. Another cold night is expected heading into Sunday morning. Lows will dip into the teens and 20s again.

We are dry for Saturday, but a few showers are possible on Sunday.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

