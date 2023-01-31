Teacher apprentice agreement in place for the commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Assistant Superintendent for Teacher Education and Licensure, Joan Johnson, and VDOLI Commissioner, Gary G. Pan, signed an agreement last week approving the department of education’s application to create a registered teacher apprentice program in Virginia.

Known as a “certificate of commitment,” the agreement was signed during an annual VDOLI awards ceremony at Brightpoint Community College in Chester.

The Virginia Department of Education says this will “allow divisions to hire classroom aides, paraprofessionals, substitute teachers and other unlicensed school employees as teacher apprentices and provide a mentored pathway for them to complete the coursework and on-the-job training required to become fully licensed teachers.”

Virginia’s is one of only a handful of teacher apprentice programs nationwide that meet U.S. Department of Labor and Industry standards and are eligible for funding through multiple federal workforce-development grants.

Another round of grants is planned to be rolled out this year in order to support training for mentors, the hiring of new apprentices and tuition assistance. Priority will be given to partnerships that were given a planning grant in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.