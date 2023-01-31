Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Teacher apprentice agreement in place for the commonwealth

School kids with backpacks
School kids with backpacks(Comrade King / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Assistant Superintendent for Teacher Education and Licensure, Joan Johnson, and VDOLI Commissioner, Gary G. Pan, signed an agreement last week approving the department of education’s application to create a registered teacher apprentice program in Virginia.

Known as a “certificate of commitment,” the agreement was signed during an annual VDOLI awards ceremony at Brightpoint Community College in Chester.

The Virginia Department of Education says this will “allow divisions to hire classroom aides, paraprofessionals, substitute teachers and other unlicensed school employees as teacher apprentices and provide a mentored pathway for them to complete the coursework and on-the-job training required to become fully licensed teachers.”

Virginia’s is one of only a handful of teacher apprentice programs nationwide that meet U.S. Department of Labor and Industry standards and are eligible for funding through multiple federal workforce-development grants.

Another round of grants is planned to be rolled out this year in order to support training for mentors, the hiring of new apprentices and tuition assistance. Priority will be given to partnerships that were given a planning grant in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Marie Presley and her mother, Priscilla Presley, at an event in Las Vegas.
Priscilla Presley contesting Lisa Marie’s will
One dead after incident in Pulaski Co.
Fatal Crash
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75

Latest News

Science Museum Shows Off Winter Activities for Families
Science Museum shows off winter activities for families
Rainy overnight with a wintry mix possible.
Tuesday, January 31 - Evening Outlook
Students participate in the James River Leadership Expositions Program.
Program teaches students leadership and a love of the James River
Dick & Willie Passage
Henry County Parks and Recreation receives funding to extend Dick & Willie Trail
Virginia Legal Aid Society, Inc.
Harvest Foundation, Virginia Legal Aid Society work together to reduce evictions in Martinsville