Trust House shelter, home to 29 residents in Roanoke, closes

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The last of the Trust House residents moved out of the building on Tuesday afternoon. The parent company, ARCH, announced earlier this month that the shelter would close on January 31.

29 residents will now go to apartment housing, the Rescue Mission or other shelters across the Valley. One of the shelter’s staff members told WDBJ7 every resident has found a place to go for the night.

The operations manager explained she has been working with the shelter for more than 20 years.

”It’s a very sad day. Very sad,” Betty Scaggs said. “I started volunteering on the hotline in 1999 and I’ve worked here most of the time since then, so it’s very hard to see it close.”

Trust House started back in 1970 as a crisis hotline.

The operations manager said it is closing because of financial reasons.

