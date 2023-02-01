Birthdays
Ben Cline appointed to House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture

Rep. Ben Cline
Rep. Ben Cline(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) - Congressman Ben Cline announced that he has been appointed to the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration for the 118th Congress.

Rep. Cline said, Agriculture plays a critical role in America’s economic growth, and it is the number one industry in Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District. Ensuring efficient food production and manufacturing is critical to our food supply across our Nation, especially in rural communities like ours. I’d like to thank Chairwoman Kay Granger for appointing me to serve on the Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and I look forward to the important work we will do as we tackle the many issues facing our country.”

Chairwoman Kay Granger said, I am pleased to announce that I have appointed Rep. Ben Cline to serve on the subcommittee that oversees the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, the Food and Drug Administration, and related agencies. Mr. Cline’s insight and knowledge of the agriculture economy will be important assets as the subcommittee addresses issues under its jurisdiction.

