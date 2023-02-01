Best of Broadway headed to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Jefferson Choral Society’s Best of Broadway is set for February 26, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theatre in Lynchburg.

Aaron Garber is the conductor with DaShay Glover as accompanist.

Tickets are $20, $30 or $40 plus taxes and fees. Purchase online at AcademyCenter.org or at the Academy Box Office at (434) 846-8499.

Martha S. Coffey, President of the Jefferson Choral Society Board of Directors, stopped by 7@four to chat about it.

