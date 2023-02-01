Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Best of Broadway headed to Lynchburg

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Jefferson Choral Society’s Best of Broadway is set for February 26, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theatre in Lynchburg.

Aaron Garber is the conductor with DaShay Glover as accompanist.

Tickets are $20, $30 or $40 plus taxes and fees. Purchase online at AcademyCenter.org or at the Academy Box Office at (434) 846-8499.

Martha S. Coffey, President of the Jefferson Choral Society Board of Directors, stopped by 7@four to chat about it.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Va police
Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville
Lisa Marie Presley and her mother, Priscilla Presley, at an event in Las Vegas.
Priscilla Presley contesting Lisa Marie’s will
18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
The operations manager said everyone found a place to go tonight
Trust House shelter, home to 29 residents in Roanoke, closes
One dead after incident in Pulaski Co.

Latest News

Lawmakers Weigh in on School Funding Error
Lawmakers Weigh in on School Funding Error
MCPS Offers Online Safety Survey
MCPS Offers Online Safety Survey
Experts: Check in on Children’s Mental Health During National Tragedies
Experts: Check in on Children’s Mental Health During National Tragedies
RU and City of Radford Partner to Launch Business Center
RU and City of Radford Partner to Launch Business Center
In 2006, DHR amended the original register listing for the Kentland Farm Historic and...
Slavery in Appalachia: The untold stories of Black Appalachian history