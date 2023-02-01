Birthdays
Boys & Girls Clubs kick off Black History Month with art contest

The club will participate in an art contest throughout the month(BGCSWVA Club Staff)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia (BGCSWVA) is kicking off its annual art contest for Black History Month.

Kids will submit original artwork that represents influential Black leaders in STEM. Pictures can range from historical figures to scientists and educators.

The club will select the 10 best pieces of work and submit them for the contest, hosted by U.S. Cellular. At the end of the month, the club will submit ten pieces for the final selection. Those will be showcased in some U.S. Cellular stores.

The BGCSWVA director of operations explained this is a good way for children to learn.

”This contest helps our academic success component, because it’s teaching our kids about leaders in the community, sometimes leaders who do not look like some of our club members, and they walk away having a greater appreciation for African-American history,” Calvin Curry said.

The public will be able to vote on their favorite pieces of artwork throughout the month. The first place winner will receive $250, the second place winner will receive $150 and the third place winner will receive $100.

