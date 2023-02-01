Birthdays
Caesars Virginia holds supplier outreach event to partner with local businesses

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Caesars Virginia is looking to partner with local businesses once its Danville casino is up and running.

Caesars held a supplier outreach event at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research Wednesday. The event was for people in the area to learn more about doing business with Caesars.

The sessions focused on operational needs outside construction, including food and beverage, technology, and more.

Around 350 people registered for the event.

“We do have a lot of agreements that are national with our company. since we are a large organization, but there’s a lot of categories where we as a business have a chance to partner within the community and do well by each other in the markets that we operate in Caesars, as well,” said Chris Albrecht, Caesars Virginia General Manager.

The casino is still on track to open late 2024.

