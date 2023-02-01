Birthdays
Celebrate Lunar New Year at the Taubman

Mark the changing of the traditional Chinese calendar
Lunar New year
Lunar New year(Taubman Museum of Art)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Taubman Museum of Art, Local Colors and Roanoke Valley Sister Cities invite the community to celebrate Lunar New Year – the Year of the Rabbit.

Take your family to the Taubman Museum of Art Saturday, February 4, from noon-2 p.m. for a special celebration recognized by Asian communities throughout the world.

Mark the changing of the traditional Chinese calendar with special foods, gifts and customs. The upcoming year is the Year of the Rabbit, the fourth of 12 signs that make up the Chinese zodiac.

Some highlights of the event include the Shaolin Dragon Martial Arts Academy performing lion dances and martial arts demonstrations, the Blacksburg Chinese School demonstrating traditional and contemporary music and dance, and 15-50 dance groups performing traditional dances.

Guests also are invited to visit Art Venture, the Museum’s interactive children’s gallery, featuring 14 hands-on creativity stations.

Art Venture is free February 4 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. as part of the celebration. For more information, visit TaubmanMuseum.org or call 540.342.5760

