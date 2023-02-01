Birthdays
County honors Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes over 1,000 miles away from home

There’s officially a county-approved Mahomes Lane in South Jordan, Utah, a suburb of Salt Lake City. (Source: Source: KMBC, PHOTOS, VIDEO HANDOUT, CNN)
By Alan Shope
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – Quarterback Patrick Mahomes might play for the Kansas City Chiefs, but a street a thousand miles away now bears his name.

Mahomes calls Arrowhead Stadium home, but now there’s officially a county-approved Mahomes Lane in South Jordan, Utah, a suburb of Salt Lake City.

Real estate developer Cameron Jackson is responsible for naming the street.

“I was actually watching a game while I was working, and I thought, ‘Oh, why don’t I name a street after Patrick Mahomes? That’ll be fun,’” Jackson said.

As far as Jackson knows, it is the first county-approved street named after the MVP quarterback.

Ironically, South Jordan is home to a lot of Broncos and Raiders fans – direct rivals to the Chiefs.

Unrelated, the city already has a Kelce Street.

“If I’d have put the two streets next to each other, and we would’ve had an intersection from Mahomes to Kelce, that would’ve been perfect,” Jackson said.

Mahomes and Eagles’ Jalen Hurts will be the first Black quarterbacks in history to face off at this year’s Super Bowl.

