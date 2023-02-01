Experts recommend checking in on your children’s mental health in times of national tragedies

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we continue to see more information about traumatic events, it’s important to check in with your children on their mental health.

Behavioral experts recommend having an open conversation with your kids about what they may be seeing on social media.

Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare’s community-based services manager explained how families can focus on informing kids about the facts without retraumatizing them.

“By just being honest and giving them the facts, you can make it an educational moment,” Courtenay Alleyne said. “You also don’t want to put so much fear in them that they don’t go outside. It’s about finding that balance and knowing where your child is emotionally.”

Parents should look out for signs of isolation, withdrawing and anxiety in kids and teens.

