Family and friends of fallen Bridgewater officers reflect one year after deadly shooting on campus

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - February 1, 2022 is a day many of us will never forget. It was a day that two brave officers made the ultimate sacrifice on Bridgewater College’s campus.

Friends and families of John Painter and J.J. Jefferson say some days are harder than others, but not a day goes by that they don’t think about the Dynamic Duo.

John’s nephew, Jacob Painter, said it’s still hard to believe his uncle is gone. He said they did everything together and bonded over music, hunting, and fishing among other things.

Painter said he cherishes every memory they made, and he’s proud to call his uncle a hero.

“I know that if you called them back, they’d come back and do it again. They would have been mad if they weren’t there... It’s definitely a tough day, but I don’t know if it’ll... It won’t ever register. That’s for sure,” He said.

Painter said the community’s support has meant a lot and really helps when times get tough.

“Especially when you hear all the good things and people that knew them from running into them or maybe at the school. All I’ve heard are good things about Uncle John and J.J. They were both just... I don’t know if you’ll ever find two dudes like that again. They don’t make ‘em like Uncle John and J.J. everyday,” Painter said.

J.J. Jefferson worked at Shenandoah University for almost six years before serving the Bridgewater College community.

Friend and co-worker Rick Frye said when he first came to SU, the first thing he noticed about J.J. was how good he looked in uniform.

“Of all the folks I had, he was the sharpest dresser,” Frye said.

The two hit it off rather quickly and often talked about more than just work.

“He’s a family man. Always talked about his wife and his mother,” Frye said.

He noted that everyone loved J.J. as he was a kind and genuine man.

Frye said J.J. was one of the better people he’s come across in the law enforcement security business because not only was he competent, but he cared.

“When I think of J.J., if I was to pull a word out, it would be ambassador... He brought people together. One of the things that it made me reflect upon was the fragility of life, and how vibrant and young he was and had so much ahead of him,” Frye said.

J.J. was described as a selfless man who took the time to build real, valuable relationships with the people he met.

“I remember how he created relationships on campus. One time, one of the students came up and gave him a great, big hug. Being the contstant professional that I’m trying to get him to be, I pulled him in and said, ‘J.J. be careful with these real close relationships with the students. We have to keep that kind of a distance thing going. And he says, people just come up and grab me all the time. I said well, as long as they’re grabbing you and you’re not grabbing them, that’s kind of good,’ And he laughed, and laughed and laughed.”

He said Shenandoah University stands with Bridgewater today and everyday.

“We’re very closely intertwined. So, when they hurt, we hurt. Certainly when they lost J.J., we lost J.J.,” Frye said.

J.J.’s wife, Shannon said she said she was so grateful to the entire community for all of their support and compassion over the past year.

“Nothing was insignificant; Every gesture of kindness was felt, and the support of the community has been overwhelming. On behalf of myself and J’s family, thank you for honoring him and his brother John,” she said in a statement.

As people take time to reflect Wednesday, Painter encourages people try not to worry about the little things.

“That’s kind of how Uncle John lived his life. He literally said ‘if you die, die living.’ The people that you care about, the people that you love, make sure they know it,” Painter said. “Just try to enjoy the time that you’re here because you never know when it’s going to come to an end,” Painter said.

