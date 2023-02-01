MCPS seeking input on school security.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools is asking for input on school safety.

The school district has funds it wants to use to enhance school security measures.

Through an online survey, the community can give feedback on how the money should be spent and where the biggest needs are.

“We worked with our local law enforcement agencies to identify some areas of concern that they had, and then what we want is for the community to let us know, out of this list, what are the top three things that you would pick for us to start working on right now,” MCPS Director of Communications Brenda Drake said.

The survey is open through February 10.

