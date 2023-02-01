Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

MCPS seeking input on school security.

MCPS
MCPS(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools is asking for input on school safety.

The school district has funds it wants to use to enhance school security measures.

Through an online survey, the community can give feedback on how the money should be spent and where the biggest needs are.

“We worked with our local law enforcement agencies to identify some areas of concern that they had, and then what we want is for the community to let us know, out of this list, what are the top three things that you would pick for us to start working on right now,” MCPS Director of Communications Brenda Drake said.

The survey is open through February 10.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Va police
Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville
Lisa Marie Presley and her mother, Priscilla Presley, at an event in Las Vegas.
Priscilla Presley contesting Lisa Marie’s will
18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
The operations manager said everyone found a place to go tonight
Trust House shelter, home to 29 residents in Roanoke, closes
One dead after incident in Pulaski Co.

Latest News

Celebrate Lunar New Year at the Taubman
Celebrate Lunar New Year at the Taubman
Lunar New year
Celebrate Lunar New Year at the Taubman
Public hearings will be held in March before the final approval in April.
Virginia Board of Education to discuss new draft history standards
Balzer and Associates representatives speak with a student about apprenticeship opportunities...
Students learn about the opportunities of apprenticeship at annual showcase