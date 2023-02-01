No one hurt in southeast Roanoke house fire Tuesday night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire in the 1100 block of 13th Street in southeast Roanoke closed a portion of the road for an hour Tuesday night.

Roanoke Fire-EMS received the call at 6:21 p.m. and crews arrived to find the house on fire and contained it shortly after. Roanoke Fire-EMS said there is extensive damage, but it was a vacant house.

Crews found nobody inside the home and nobody was injured from the flames. The cause of the fire continues to be under investigation.

