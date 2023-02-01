Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

No one hurt in southeast Roanoke house fire Tuesday night

Crews inspect the damage to a home that caught fire on 13th Street in southeast Roanoke Tuesday...
Crews inspect the damage to a home that caught fire on 13th Street in southeast Roanoke Tuesday night.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire in the 1100 block of 13th Street in southeast Roanoke closed a portion of the road for an hour Tuesday night.

Roanoke Fire-EMS received the call at 6:21 p.m. and crews arrived to find the house on fire and contained it shortly after. Roanoke Fire-EMS said there is extensive damage, but it was a vacant house.

Crews found nobody inside the home and nobody was injured from the flames. The cause of the fire continues to be under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Marie Presley and her mother, Priscilla Presley, at an event in Las Vegas.
Priscilla Presley contesting Lisa Marie’s will
One dead after incident in Pulaski Co.
Fatal Crash
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Va police
Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville

Latest News

Balzer and Associates representatives speak with a student about apprenticeship opportunities...
Students learn about the opportunities of apprenticeship at annual showcase
Roanoke City Council looking into solutions for the ongoing affordable housing crisis
Pack’s late flurry lifts No. 23 Hurricanes past Hokies, 92-83
Virginia State Capitol
Two bills tied to western Virginia advance in Richmond