Woman killed in fiery Grayson County crash

File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Grayson County Thursday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say they responded at 7:07 p.m. to Rt. 21 (Elk Creek Parkway), a half-mile north of Rt. 611.

51-year-old Linda Moore, of Independence, was driving a Nissan Rogue south on Rt. 21 when she crossed the double yellow line and hit a northbound Honda CRV being driven by 58-year-old Dora Ciampaglia, also from Independence. Police say the impact of the crash caused Moore’s car to catch on fire.

Moore died at the scene. Police say that due to the nature of the crash and fire it’s unclear whether or not she was wearing her seatbelt. Ciampaglia was transported for treatment of serious injuries.

