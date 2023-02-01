One more round of showers/wintry mix tomorrow

Rain showers/wintry mix early

Another round of moisture moves in tomorrow

Tracking colder air to dip in to close out the workweek

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

Mixed precipitation is possible along the Virginia/West Virginia border counties overnight. SNOW & SLEET: Less than 1″ possible. FREEZING RAIN: Light glaze. IMPACTS: Isolated slippery roads in the highlighted areas which may impact the morning commute.

Areas along the Virginia/West Virginia border may see a mix of sleet and snow with a glaze of freezing rain overnight into Wednesday morning. (WDBJ7)

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Showers/wintry mix are likely to continue early this morning and exit later this morning. Drier air will filter in for the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies hanging on. Highs will reach the upper 30s in the mountains to low 40s elsewhere.

Another round of rain and wintry mix arrives early Thursday and may last until lunchtime. (WDBJ7)

THURSDAY MORNING

The final wave of precipitation arrives late Wednesday evening and lasts into Thursday morning. This time, there are some questions as to how far north the system will track and how much cold air will be in place when it moves in. A majority of the region will experience rain into Thursday morning. However, as it begins, some areas will be just cold enough for a wintry mix of sleet and snow. Much like our past systems. This one isn’t likely to bring any measurable snow/sleet to most areas.

FRIDAY

A strong cold front pushing out of here will finally end our active weather pattern on Friday. We will end the week drier, but colder air returns. Tracking highs in the 30s for most with areas east pushing upper 30s and low 40s. Gusty northwesterly winds are expected. Gusts could reach 45MPH. Overnight lows will fall back down into the teens making for a chilly night!

Temperatures drop into the 30s by the end of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

Saturday may be the coldest day of the weekend as highs will stay stuck in the 30s. Another cold night is expected heading into Sunday morning. Lows will dip into the teens and 20s again.

We are dry for Saturday, but a few showers are possible on Sunday.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from.

