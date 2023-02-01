Pack’s late flurry lifts No. 23 Hurricanes past Hokies, 92-83

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WDBJ) - Nigel Pack scored 17 points in a 5-minute span late in the second half, and No. 23 Miami stayed unbeaten at home this season by topping Virginia Tech 92-83 on Tuesday night.

Norchad Omier led Miami with 21 points, while Isaiah Wong had 18 and Jordan Miller finished with 14 for the Hurricanes (17-5, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla each scored 20 for Virginia Tech, while Grant Basile added 17 and Justyn Mutts finished with 10 for the Hokies (13-9, 3-8).

