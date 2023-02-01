Pet Talk: Can my animal have high blood pressure?

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

Jayne in Vinton asked, “Our cat, Kiki, 3yo, was just diagnosed with very high blood pressure and prescribed medication. I’m a little confused as I’ve heard two versions. 1. That high BP in a cat is caused by some other underlying disease or condition. 2. That high BP in a cat can just occur as in humans. Which one is it?”

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.