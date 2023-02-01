Pharmaceutical engineering and manufacturing company expanding in Danville, creating 34 jobs

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Engineered BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., is investing $6.1 million to establish a standalone base of operation in Danville, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team.

The governor’s team says the investment will create 34 jobs.

The company’s new facility will be located at 1 Ecomnets Way. The governor’s team says the new facility will allow for Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) manufacturing of the company’s innovative oral pharmaceutical dosing platforms, designed to enhance patient compliance and therapeutic efficacy.

“Engineered Biopharmaceuticals is an important partner advancing our efforts to produce cost-effective, novel medications right here in Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We are proud of the company’s trajectory from its founding at the Dan River Business Development Center to this new manufacturing facility that will infinitely expand its capabilities and reach while adding 34 high-quality jobs in the City of Danville, which continues to offer the right resources and talent.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Danville and Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to secure the project for Virginia.

