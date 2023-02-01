RU and City of Radford partner to launch business center

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The old SunTrust Bank building on E. Main Street in Radford will soon have a new purpose.

Radford City and Radford University announced a partnership that will create The Hub at Radford. It’s a new economic development venture with the goal of spurring business in the city and beyond.

“We’ll be able to provide both programming workshops, some consulting from our faculty members, as well as thinking about other things that small businesses might need,” said RU’s Vice President for Economic Development and Corporate Education Angela Joyner. “The first step is to really understand and do a needs assessment so that we can make sure we’re providing the services they need.”

Radford Mayor David Horton believes this is something for the city to be excited about.

“This partnership should help enhance new and existing businesses in all kinds of ways,” he said. “Providing support for entrepreneurs providing opportunity, and all kinds of pathways to success.”

The Hub at Radford will house the RU’s workforce development program and provide space for entrepreneurs and remote employees to work.

“The hub will utilize resources from the state, from federal government and from local areas,” Horton said. “We’ll be able to leverage some university expertise, local business expertise, bring together leaders in different ways.”

“It’ll help businesses thrive and hopefully we’ll use this as an opportunity to make both the services and the things that the university brings together with the city much more accessible long term,” Joyner said.

The first phase of the building is expected to open this summer.

