Total Action For Progress Free Tax Clinic opens February 1st

Total Action for Progress Free Tax Clinic
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action For Progress opened the Free Tax Clinic on Wednesday.

To be eligible, you need to be a Virginia resident with an annual household income less than $60,000 or qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit.

You do need to make an appointment.

“Top notch customer service is very big for us. So, once you come in, we like to make you feel welcome and we’ll walk you through the whole process so that maybe you learn how to prepare your own taxes in the future,” said Teffany Henderson, VITA Program Director.

The free tax clinic will be open until April.

To make an appointment call 540-283-4804 and click here for more information.

Elk Hunt Lottery Applications Open
Tech Baseball Has 3 Preseason All-Americans
Virginia Tech Reacts to Loss at Miami
Lawmakers Weigh in on School Funding Error
