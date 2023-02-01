Two bills tied to western Virginia advance in Richmond

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bills with special significance for western Virginia continue to advance In the General Assembly.

One would authorize a major transformation of Catawba Hospital. The second would make the Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency.

The vote was 19 to 0 in the House Health Welfare and Institutions subcommittee Tuesday morning, reporting legislation introduced by Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke).

The proposal calls for a major transformation of Catawba Hospital, creating a state-of the art campus to treat substance use disorder, alongside the behavioral health care the facility already provides.

Rasoul said he is pleased to see broad bipartisan support.

“I love being able to work with my colleagues across the aisle on an important issue with substance use disorder,” Rasoul told WDBJ7 in an interview Tuesday afternoon. “It’s a matter of now trying to fund this as a critical initiative in our region.”

Sen. John Edwards (D-Roanoke) was facing an important hurdle for his legislation conferring state agency status on the transportation museum.

“I might point out that the Virginia Museum of Transportation is already the official museum of transportation in Virginia,” Edwards told fellow members of the Senate Finance Committee. “It’s just not a state agency.”

He had nothing to worry about, as the Senate Finance Committee approved the bill on vote of 15 to 0.

The next few days could be critical for both bills as lawmakers approach the half-way point of the General Assembly session and each chamber completes work on its own legislation.

And supporters of the two proposals are now working behind the scenes as they try to make sure funding is included in the state budget.

