Virginia elk hunt lottery open until late March

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has opened its elk hunt lottery applications.

The hunt for the 2023–2024 season will be held October 14-20.

There are five antlered elk licenses available for this year’s hunt via the lottery. The application period for the elk lottery will open February 1 and close March 30.

Applications require a non-refundable fee of $15 for Virginia residents and $20 for out-of-state residents. Winners of the elk hunting application will then need to purchase a special elk hunting license for $40 for in-state residents, and $400 for out-of-state residents.

Winners of the randomized computer drawing will be notified by May 30.

Applications for a special elk hunting license can be obtained online, under elk hunting, or by calling the Department of Wildlife Resources at 1-866-721-6911 for assistance in applying via phone

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.