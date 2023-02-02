Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Adam Ward Hoop Classic returns this weekend

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Basketball is bringing student athletes together this weekend to have fun on the court, raise money for scholarships and remember a WDBJ7 colleague.

The Adam Ward Hoop Classic kicks off Friday Feb. 3 with matchups between Glenvar and Salem High Schools at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4 there are seven games happening at Salem High School starting at 10 a.m.

Adam Ward was a photojournalist at WDBJ7, a former student at Salem High School and a Virginia Tech Hokie. He loved sports and organizers said this event honors that passion and helps raise money for the Adam Ward Scholarship fund and other organizations in the Roanoke Valley.

Adam was killed on the job in 2015, but this classic is keeping his legacy alive.

Tickets for the weekend are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-9 and free for children under 5 years old.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
File - police lights
Woman killed in fiery Grayson County crash
The operations manager said everyone found a place to go tonight
Trust House shelter, home to 29 residents in Roanoke, closes
FutureView Thursday 6 AM
Southern system brings an early morning mix for some Thursday

Latest News

Diapers at Agape Center NRV
Agape Center NRV in need of donations
Adam Ward Hoop Classic Basketball Games Is This Weekend
Adam Ward Hoop Classic Basketball Games Is This Weekend
SRO saves life at Auburn Middle School
Montgomery County SRO saves child’s life
(Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Attorney: Former Richneck principal not aware that 6-year-old had a gun