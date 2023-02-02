Adam Ward Hoop Classic returns this weekend

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Basketball is bringing student athletes together this weekend to have fun on the court, raise money for scholarships and remember a WDBJ7 colleague.

The Adam Ward Hoop Classic kicks off Friday Feb. 3 with matchups between Glenvar and Salem High Schools at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4 there are seven games happening at Salem High School starting at 10 a.m.

Adam Ward was a photojournalist at WDBJ7, a former student at Salem High School and a Virginia Tech Hokie. He loved sports and organizers said this event honors that passion and helps raise money for the Adam Ward Scholarship fund and other organizations in the Roanoke Valley.

Adam was killed on the job in 2015, but this classic is keeping his legacy alive.

Tickets for the weekend are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-9 and free for children under 5 years old.

