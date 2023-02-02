Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

AEP issues warning about water levels downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams

Leesville Lake Dam
Leesville Lake Dam(Makayla Shelton)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - AEP is warning recreational users downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams that water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly starting Friday, Feb. 3, and continue to fluctuate throughout the weekend.

The National Weather Service is calling for cold temperatures.

Below Claytor Dam, water levels could increase up to two feet in a matter of minutes. Water levels below Leesville Dam could increase as much as eight feet over a seven-hour period. Those considering recreating on the rivers should monitor AEP’s website for additional information and follow us on Smith Mountain or Claytor Facebook pages for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
FutureView Thursday 6 AM
Southern system brings an early morning mix for some Thursday
The operations manager said everyone found a place to go tonight
Trust House shelter, home to 29 residents in Roanoke, closes
File - police lights
Woman killed in fiery Grayson County crash

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for February 2, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for February 2, 2023
Radford High School Beats James River 57-35
Radford High School Beats James River 57-35
11th Annual "Docs For Morgan" Basketball Game
11th Annual "Docs For Morgan" Basketball Game
Roanoke NAACP Honors The Life of Tyre Nichols
Roanoke NAACP Honors The Life of Tyre Nichols