AEP issues warning about water levels downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - AEP is warning recreational users downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams that water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly starting Friday, Feb. 3, and continue to fluctuate throughout the weekend.

The National Weather Service is calling for cold temperatures.

Below Claytor Dam, water levels could increase up to two feet in a matter of minutes. Water levels below Leesville Dam could increase as much as eight feet over a seven-hour period. Those considering recreating on the rivers should monitor AEP’s website for additional information and follow us on Smith Mountain or Claytor Facebook pages for updates.

