Agape Center NRV in need of donations

Diapers at Agape Center NRV
By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Agape Center of the New River Valley needs help meeting some community needs.

Right now, the biggest items of need are diapers and wipes. The most needed diapers are size 2T, 3T, 4T, 5T, 4, 5, and 6.

The center says these items are often forgotten about.

The Agape Center says overall, the need in the community is increasing.

“We see a lot of people having to make choices everyday between things like heat and fixing their automobiles and we see a lot more homelessness than we have in the past couple of years,” Director of the Agape Center NRV Kim Bowman said.

Monetary donations can be made online and item donations can be dropped off at the Agape Center of the NRV Thursdays.

The center is now open on the second Wednesday of every month for people in need from noon until 4 p.m.

