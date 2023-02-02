Become a puppy raiser for Saint Francis Service Dogs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saint Francis Service Dogs is a non-profit that raises, trains and places professionally trained service dogs and professionally trained facility dogs with people who need them.

Kris Sorensen, Client Services Coordinator for Saint Francis Service Dogs, along with Meagan Henry, a volunteer puppy raiser, joins us on Here @ Home to ask people who are interested in puppy sitting and puppy raising, to join their organization in helping raise a service dog.

Their puppy volunteers play a crucial role in the lives of these very special dogs that will go on to be service dogs for a child or adult with a disability or a facility dog, serving many people in a healthcare, educational, or courtroom setting.

Find out more and if you’re a good fit here.

