Botetourt County increasing security at schools

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools is planning to upgrade security at all schools.

Thursday was the Botetourt State of the County Update. Officials shared updates on just how the county is doing.

During the meeting, Superintendent Jonathan Russ said the number one priority is adding more security to the schools. They plan to add another door to each single-door entry building.

“The foyers and the entries to the buildings are where we’re enhancing security,” said Russ.

Russ says the goal is to make sure when people enter the school, their only option is to go into the office.

“We can never make any of our buildings 100 percent secure but we can certainly never stop trying,” added Russ.

School officials say all the updates should be done by the start of the next school year.

