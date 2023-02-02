Christmas thief awaiting extradition to Giles County

Giles Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The man deputies say stole cash and lottery tickets from State Line Market on Christmas has been identified and is awaiting extradition to Giles County.

Investigators with the Giles County Sheriff’s Office say they identified 33-year-old James Ryan Wickline of Peterstown as a suspect after reviewing surveillance video from businesses in the area where the break-in happened.

On January 31, Giles County Sheriff’s Office charged Wickline with breaking and entering, grand larceny and obtaining money by false pretenses.

Wickline was arrested on January 31 by authorities in Monroe County, West Virginia on an unrelated charge and is currently being held at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver, West Virginia.

Wickline is awaiting extradition to Giles County.

