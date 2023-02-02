Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Christmas thief awaiting extradition to Giles County

James Wickline mugshot
James Wickline mugshot(Giles County Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Giles Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The man deputies say stole cash and lottery tickets from State Line Market on Christmas has been identified and is awaiting extradition to Giles County.

Investigators with the Giles County Sheriff’s Office say they identified 33-year-old James Ryan Wickline of Peterstown as a suspect after reviewing surveillance video from businesses in the area where the break-in happened.

On January 31, Giles County Sheriff’s Office charged Wickline with breaking and entering, grand larceny and obtaining money by false pretenses.

Wickline was arrested on January 31 by authorities in Monroe County, West Virginia on an unrelated charge and is currently being held at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver, West Virginia.

Wickline is awaiting extradition to Giles County.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
File - police lights
Woman killed in fiery Grayson County crash
The operations manager said everyone found a place to go tonight
Trust House shelter, home to 29 residents in Roanoke, closes
FutureView Thursday 6 AM
Southern system brings an early morning mix for some Thursday

Latest News

Justifiable homicide ruled in fatal stabbing in Pulaski County
Patrick & Henry Community College welding students
Patrick & Henry Community College welding students receive new lab with cutting-edge technology
Henry County Parks and Rec Center
Henry County Parks and Recreation turns former YMCA building into their first indoor rec center
House fire in Danville.
Name released of victim in Danville house fire