Crowds come out for 11th annual “Docs for Morgan” basketball game

The 11th annual "Docs for Morgan" basketball game at Patrick Henry High School Wednesday night.
The 11th annual "Docs for Morgan" basketball game at Patrick Henry High School Wednesday night.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine students face off against Carilion Clinic doctors in the annual “Docs for Morgan” basketball game.

“This is an important event to broadcast a message of safety as well as to give our extended community a chance to interact with their physicians and healers in a different way,” said Gil Harrington, Morgan’s mom.

The game honors Morgan Harrington, who was murdered by Jesse Matthew in 2009. It also raises money for the Morgan Dana Harrington Memorial Scholarship fund, which her family founded after her death.

“We’re able to give a scholarship to one student for four years, and it pays about half of their tuition and it’s very rewarding,” said Dr. Dan Harrington, Morgan’s dad.

While the clock is running, it’s a battle on the court. But each and every person involved knows this night is much bigger than basketball.

“It’s important for me personally, because it reminds us of the memory of Morgan, and how important it is for us to come together as a community and remind one another that we’re here for each other,” said Luma Abunimer, a fourth year student at VTCSOM.

“Her goodness and her impact on the world continues to reverberate 11-years after her murder and that is remarkable,” said Gil.

“As time goes on, you do forget about it. And so, this is a nice way every year of doing something that’s really fun. And lots of people enjoy coming out to see the students, the students and the residents and fellows, and doctors love playing. So it’s kind of a gift to us in some ways,” said Dan.

Over the years, around $500,000 has been raised for the memorial scholarship fund.

