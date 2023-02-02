Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Danville Police ask for help in identifying thief

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is looking for a man they say stole from cars.

The picture shows a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Police say the thefts happened during the week of January 31.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any platform, including patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
File - police lights
Woman killed in fiery Grayson County crash
The operations manager said everyone found a place to go tonight
Trust House shelter, home to 29 residents in Roanoke, closes
FutureView Thursday 6 AM
Southern system brings an early morning mix for some Thursday

Latest News

Danville Auto Theft Surveillance Video
Danville Auto Theft Surveillance Video
LifeCare Medical Transports
An ambulance transportation company is cutting operations in three of our hometowns
Hometown Eats: Tammy's Grill
Hometown Eats: Tammy's Grill
The Botetourt County Public Schools administration building.
Botetourt County increasing security at schools
The Kings To Perform At The Salem Policeman's Ball
The Kings To Perform At The Salem Policeman's Ball