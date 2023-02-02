Danville Police ask for help in identifying thief

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is looking for a man they say stole from cars.

The picture shows a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Police say the thefts happened during the week of January 31.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any platform, including patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE.

