Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Fiber cut affects some Verizon service

(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fiber cut has led to an interruption in Verizon service for some customers in southwest Virginia, according to the company.

The company says engineers are in the process of fixing the fiber to restore customer service. There is no estimated time for service restoration, but Verizon plans a status update sometime after 3 p.m.

Until service is restored, impacted customers are urged to enable wifi calling to ensure they are able to make and receive calls.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
File - police lights
Woman killed in fiery Grayson County crash
The operations manager said everyone found a place to go tonight
Trust House shelter, home to 29 residents in Roanoke, closes
FutureView Thursday 6 AM
Southern system brings an early morning mix for some Thursday

Latest News

(Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Attorney: Former Richneck principal not aware that 6-year-old had a gun
Slavery in Appalachia: Untold Stories of Black Appalachian History
The Untold Stories of Black Appalachian History
Full Forecast: Thursday Noon Update
Full Forecast: Thursday Noon Update
75-year-old Michael Collins, missing from Roanoke City.
Roanoke City man reported missing