Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Former Richneck Elementary principal to release statement

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The former principal of Richneck Elementary School is expected to make a public statement Thursday in Richmond.

WVEC reports Briana Foster-Newton was reassigned from her role as principal weeks after police say 25-year-old first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner was shot inside a classroom by her 6-year-old student.

WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M.:

Earlier last month, the Newport News School Board announced a shift in leadership after reviewing the preliminary results of the internal investigation.

Shortly thereafter, it was announced Karen Lynch - who then served as the extended learning supervisor would take on some of the responsibilities as principal.

Last week, Assistant Principal Dr. Ebony Parker resigned from her position, and the school board voted to have the division’s superintendent removed.

Just hours before the superintendent was let go, a lawyer representing Zwerner said school administrators were warned by multiple employees that the child had a gun the day of the shooting.

Zwerner’s attorney says she will be filing a lawsuit against the school division.

Officials say Foster-Newton is still employed with the Newport News school division, but it’s not specified in what capacity.

Foster-Newton’s attorney will hold the press conference at the Royal Manchester at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
FutureView Thursday 6 AM
Southern system brings an early morning mix for some Thursday
The operations manager said everyone found a place to go tonight
Trust House shelter, home to 29 residents in Roanoke, closes
File - police lights
Woman killed in fiery Grayson County crash

Latest News

Mason-Dixon Poll: Youngkin more popular than Biden with Virginia voters
Leesville Lake Dam
AEP issues warning about water levels downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams
Birthdays and Anniversaries for February 2, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for February 2, 2023
Radford High School Beats James River 57-35
Radford High School Beats James River 57-35