Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Henry County Parks and Recreation turns former YMCA building into their first indoor rec center

Henry County Parks and Rec Center
Henry County Parks and Rec Center(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Parks and Recreation is in the process of turning the former YMCA building in Collinsville into their first indoor rec center.

Before the YMCA moved out, Parks and Recreation previously rented out a small space inside the building.

“For years, we never really had any place to do indoor activities,” said Roger Adams, Director of Henry County Parks and Recreation. “We were kind of limited on space. We would do some activities in rooms of various buildings in the community. We never really had space for anything that was dedicated to us where we knew if we offered a program, we were definitely going to have the space for it.”

Parks and Recreation now owns the facility and began renovations last year by replacing the roof.

They are currently painting the walls, installing new floors, and furnishing the inside.

“We have 27 park facilities in our county. So, there’s tons of trails, parks and outdoor facilities that we can use. But, a lot of activities are done indoors with camps and programs and especially those folks that are not physically able to get out and do our programs that we offer in the parks and on the trails,” added Adams.

They can now offer additional programs and indoor events such as a girls volleyball league, senior activities, yoga and more.

“This is a great facility that people will be able to come inside especially on cold and rainy days. Of course, with things like volleyball, you need to indoor space to have. So, it’s a great asset for our community to finally have a nice Recreation Center for folks to be able to come and take part in activities here,” said Adams.

They expect to have renovations complete by fall of this year.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
File - police lights
Woman killed in fiery Grayson County crash
The operations manager said everyone found a place to go tonight
Trust House shelter, home to 29 residents in Roanoke, closes
FutureView Thursday 6 AM
Southern system brings an early morning mix for some Thursday

Latest News

Justifiable homicide ruled in fatal stabbing in Pulaski County
Patrick & Henry Community College welding students
Patrick & Henry Community College welding students receive new lab with cutting-edge technology
James Wickline mugshot
Christmas thief awaiting extradition to Giles County
House fire in Danville.
Name released of victim in Danville house fire