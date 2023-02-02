Birthdays
Justifiable homicide ruled in fatal stabbing in Pulaski County

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fatal stabbing in Pulaski County has been ruled to be justifiable homicide, with no charges expected.

January 30, 2023, an employee from New River Valley Community Services was conducting a home visit to a client at a home on Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area of Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The employee called 911, saying he had been stabbed by his client and needed help.

Deputies got the victim to safety, then found the client dead in the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation indicated the community services employee was “aggressively attacked and stabbed multiple times,” and defended himself by fighting back and stabbing the client before getting off the front porch of the home and to his vehicle.

Deputies found the employee going in and out of consciousness due to blood loss from his wounds, and he was flown to a hospital in Roanoke for treatment.

Investigators say this was an isolated incident with no danger to the community at large, but as a precaution, the School Resource Officer at Snowville Elementary School was notified and extra patrols were conducted throughout the community during the course of the incident.

Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith says “due to the employee exercising his right to self-defense, it was a justifiable homicide,” and no charges will be filed against him.

No names have been released.

