Lynchburg elementary school closes Thursday due to odor

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Leesville Road Elementary School closed Thursday, February 2 due to an unidentifiable odor in the building.

According to Campbell County Public Schools, HVAC technicians were on site around 11 a.m. to help determine the cause of the odor and ensure the building’s safety.

Students riding the bus left the building at 11:30 a.m. and the normal car-rider procedures were in place for an early dismissal.

