Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Lynchburg elementary school closes Thursday due to odor

Leesville Road Elementary School closed Thursday, February 2 due to an unidentifiable odor in...
Leesville Road Elementary School closed Thursday, February 2 due to an unidentifiable odor in the building.(Unsplash)
By Kristin Hodges
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Leesville Road Elementary School closed Thursday, February 2 due to an unidentifiable odor in the building.

According to Campbell County Public Schools, HVAC technicians were on site around 11 a.m. to help determine the cause of the odor and ensure the building’s safety.

Students riding the bus left the building at 11:30 a.m. and the normal car-rider procedures were in place for an early dismissal.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
File - police lights
Woman killed in fiery Grayson County crash
The operations manager said everyone found a place to go tonight
Trust House shelter, home to 29 residents in Roanoke, closes
FutureView Thursday 6 AM
Southern system brings an early morning mix for some Thursday

Latest News

Full Forecast: Thursday Noon Update
Full Forecast: Thursday Noon Update
75-year-old Michael Collins, missing from Roanoke City.
Roanoke City man reported missing
(Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Watch Live: Former Richneck Elementary principal to release statement
Mason-Dixon Poll: Youngkin more popular than Biden with Virginia voters