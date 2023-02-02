Morning mix followed by much colder weather Friday

Few showers and wintry mix for some early Thursday

Tracking colder air to wrap up the workweek

Above-normal temperatures return late weekend

THURSDAY MORNING

The final wave of precipitation arrives early Thursday morning, riding along a stationary front. Most of the steadier heavier precipitation should stay south of the viewing area. However, a wintry mix of snow/sleet/freezing rain is possible along Interstate 77 corridor and areas along the Virginia and North Carolina border. We could also see some precipitation make it to the Route 460 corridor.

Moisture will move along a stalled out front delivering rain and a mix along the VA/NC border counties. (WDBJ7)

FRIDAY

A strong cold front pushing out of here will finally end our active weather pattern on Friday. We will end the week drier, but colder air returns. Tracking highs in the 30s for most with areas east pushing upper 30s and low 40s. Gusty northwesterly winds are expected. Gusts could reach 50MPH. Overnight lows will fall back down into the teens making for a chilly night!

Much colder weather arrives Friday with a gusty wind. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

Saturday will be the coldest day of the weekend as highs will stay stuck in the 30s and low 40s. Another cold night is expected heading into Sunday morning. Lows will dip into the teens and 20s again.

We are dry for Saturday, but a few showers are possible on Sunday.

We start to warm back up on Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

