Name released of victim in Danville house fire

House fire in Danville.
House fire in Danville.(River City TV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department has released the name of a woman who died after a house fire.

70-year-old Annette Marie Howard died after being taken to a hospital. She lived at the Lewis Street home that burned January 30, and was pulled from the burning building by rescue crews.

The woman’s roommate of 43 years escaped the flames and refused treatment. A dog was also rescued.

An overheated extension cord started the fire, according to investigators.

