NFL mom and elementary teacher organizes musical Black History Month program for students

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One teacher is taking Black history education to the next level, similar to her three sons Trey, Tremaine, and Terrell, who did the same with their careers.

Along with raising three NFL players, Felecia Edmonds is a Physical Education teacher at G.L.H Johnson Elementary School.

Edmonds began organizing a Black History Month program 20 years ago and arranges it every year to showcase different historical figures through dancing, singing, and music.

“I took dance when I was young, and I danced in college,” said Edmonds. “So, I just wanted to be a part of something that they were already doing here, and they allowed me to put a little spin on it. So, I just continued to do it and continue to try to change it each year to keep it fresh and flavorful.”

This year, they will sing and dance to songs by Tina Turner, The Jackson Five, Stevie Wonder and others.

“It’s not just for our African American children; it’s for all. It’s something that we all need to continue to pay homage to, and always bring up the good points to it. Had it not been for that history, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” added Edmunds.

The students and teachers who want to participate began rehearsing in December to prepare for the February show.

“Just to sit back and watch her really bring this together is amazing,” said Sydney Hughes, 5th grade teacher. “I just stand back in awe at her sometimes. She is really super woman.”

“She’s such a leader,” said Ashley Harper, 3rd grade teacher. “She’s such a hard worker, and I love the fact that she wants everyone to be involved.”

Edmonds tries to encourage all students to be part of the performance.

“There’s a lot of hidden talent here in our city. When you look at entertainers of today, you know that they’ve started somewhere. A lot of them start in school talent shows, or community talent shows. So, this is our children’s opportunity to find their niche,” explained Edmunds.

The program will take place at O.T. Bonner Middle School February 21 at 6 p.m. Admission is free for everyone.

